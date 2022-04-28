Most wanted cars lifter held

Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) of Karachi police on Thursday arrested an alleged most wanted cars lifter in injured condition during routine snap checking here

The police have also recovered one reportedly stolen motorcycle and one pistol from the accused, said police sources.

The accused identified as Nazar Muhammad alias Nazir son of Lashkar Khan Gabol was arrested by the police after cross-firing.

It should be noted that the accused is involved in various incidents of car theft from different areas of Karachi, is a habitual criminals and the most wanted by AVLC.