UrduPoint.com

Most Wanted Cars Lifter Held

Umer Jamshaid Published April 28, 2022 | 09:48 PM

Most wanted cars lifter held

Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) of Karachi police on Thursday arrested an alleged most wanted cars lifter in injured condition during routine snap checking here

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2022 ) :Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) of Karachi police on Thursday arrested an alleged most wanted cars lifter in injured condition during routine snap checking here.

The police have also recovered one reportedly stolen motorcycle and one pistol from the accused, said police sources.

The accused identified as Nazar Muhammad alias Nazir son of Lashkar Khan Gabol was arrested by the police after cross-firing.

It should be noted that the accused is involved in various incidents of car theft from different areas of Karachi, is a habitual criminals and the most wanted by AVLC.

Related Topics

Karachi Injured Police Car Criminals From

Recent Stories

15 habitual beggars caught

15 habitual beggars caught

2 minutes ago
 US Aid Package to Ukraine Will Include More Anti-A ..

US Aid Package to Ukraine Will Include More Anti-Air, Anti-Armor Systems - Biden

2 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court seeks comments from FIA regar ..

Islamabad High Court seeks comments from FIA regarding harassing journalist

2 minutes ago
 Biden Says Signed Request to Congress for New Secu ..

Biden Says Signed Request to Congress for New Security, Economic Aid to Support ..

2 minutes ago
 Putin Discusses G20 Work With Indonesian President ..

Putin Discusses G20 Work With Indonesian President - Kremlin

1 hour ago
 Minor girl burnt to death in Burewala

Minor girl burnt to death in Burewala

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.