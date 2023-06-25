Open Menu

Most Wanted Criminal Apprehended: DPO

Umer Jamshaid Published June 25, 2023 | 06:00 PM

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2023 ) :Sadar Police Rajanpur apprehended a most wanted criminal involved in over two dozen heinous crimes during a special operation launched on Sunday.

Talking to APP, District Police Officer (DPO) Capt (retd) Dost Muhammad said that police was utilizing all possible resources to make the district crime free.

He said that different goals have been achieved during the ongoing crackdown against criminals. He said that Zaffar alias Zaffri Jhabeel was wanted to police in 30 cases of murder, dacoity, theft and other crimes who was one of the most wanted criminals of the district.

The DPO also announced cash prizes and commendation certificates for the police team and directed the officers concerned to continue crackdown against criminals under the vision to make the district crime free.

