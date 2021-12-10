Most wanted criminal killed in police encounter: SSP

The Sukkur police has shot dead a most-wanted criminal in an encounter, told SSP Sukkur, Irfan Ali Samo on Friday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) :The Sukkur police has shot dead a most-wanted criminal in an encounter, told SSP Sukkur, Irfan Ali Samo on Friday.

Talking to media, the SSP said the Police chased a dacoit on the Indus Highway, near Pano Aqil, in the limits of Police Station Dadalo, after receiving information that a gang of criminals was looting citizens.

He said as the police reached there, the criminals opened fire at the police party which retaliated.

In the exchange of firing, the criminals left behind a body, who was later identified as Shakir alias Shaka, wanted in around 17 cases of highway robberies, kidnappings for ransom, killings and other cases.

He said a sub-machine gun and bullets were also recovered.