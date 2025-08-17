Open Menu

Most Wanted Criminal Killed In Police Encounter In Taxila

Umer Jamshaid Published August 17, 2025 | 09:00 PM

Most wanted criminal killed in police encounter in Taxila

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2025) A most-wanted criminal was killed during a police encounter with the Counter Crime Department (CCD) team in Taxila on Sunday.

His accomplice managed to escape, and a search operation is underway to track him down.

According to police, the CCD team had received a tip-off that Amir Shah, most wanted criminal, was present in the area.

When the police team tried to stop him and his accomplice, who were riding a motorcycle, the suspects opened fire on the team.

In retaliation, Amir Shah was killed in the exchange of fire, while the other suspect fled.

Amir was considered one of the most notorious criminals in the region.

He was involved in more than a dozen murder cases and had long evaded arrest.

He was also wanted for the killing of Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) officers in Jhelum, as well as triple murder cases in Rawalpindi’s Jatli and Sargodha.

However, Police teams are searching for Amir Shah’s absconding accomplice.

City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani praised the CCD team for their bravery, saying that criminals who attack the lives and property of citizens will not escape the law.

