Most Wanted Dacoit Killed In Encounter With Police

Muhammad Irfan Published September 20, 2023 | 07:47 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2023 ) :A most wanted and notorious Dacoit, Yasin Shar was killed during an exchange of fire with police here on Wednesday.

According to SSP Sukkur Irfan Samo, the deceased dacoit was wanted in many cases of heinous crimes, including killing of several police officials.

The provincial government also announced a bounty of millions of rupees for e arrest of notorious outlaw.

SSP said that the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh directed for prompt recovery of remaining hostages and keeping in touch with families of the abductees.

IG Sindh had also ordered termination of internet services in katcha area, the SSP added.

More Stories From Pakistan