UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Most Wanted Extortionist Held By Sindh Rangers

Sumaira FH 21 minutes ago Sun 27th June 2021 | 08:40 PM

Most wanted extortionist held by Sindh Rangers

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2021 ) :The most wanted activist of an alleged gang of extortionists identified as Muhammad Nasir on Sunday was arrested by Pakistan Rangers Sindh and police in a joint operation from Surjani Town area here.

The accused was arrested on the basis of intelligence information, said a spokesman of Sindh Rangers .

According to the details, the accused called a trader who is a resident of Tesar Town, on June 14, 2021 and reportedly demanded Rs 2.

4 million extortion, besides giving him threat to kill him and abduct his son. The businessman immediately contacted the Rangers helpline and the extortionist was arrested on the spot.

The arrested accused has been handed over to the police for further legal proceedings.

The public is urged to immediately report such elements to the nearest Rangers check post, Rangers Helpline 1101 or Rangers Madadgar WhatsApp number 0347-900001111 by call or SMS. The name will be kept confidential.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Rangers Police Nasir June Sunday SMS Post From WhatsApp Million

Recent Stories

Dubai implements the region’s first procedures f ..

58 seconds ago

RTA announces paperless vehicle service certificat ..

46 minutes ago

Dubai SME launches new business incubator in Dubai ..

1 hour ago

SCMC, UNICEF explore new avenues of cooperation

1 hour ago

UAE launches &#039;Future Partnerships&#039; initi ..

2 hours ago

UAE Cabinet approves National Agenda for Non-oil E ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.