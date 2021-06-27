Most wanted extortionist held by Sindh Rangers

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2021 ) :The most wanted activist of an alleged gang of extortionists identified as Muhammad Nasir on Sunday was arrested by Pakistan Rangers Sindh and police in a joint operation from Surjani Town area here.

The accused was arrested on the basis of intelligence information, said a spokesman of Sindh Rangers .

According to the details, the accused called a trader who is a resident of Tesar Town, on June 14, 2021 and reportedly demanded Rs 2.

4 million extortion, besides giving him threat to kill him and abduct his son. The businessman immediately contacted the Rangers helpline and the extortionist was arrested on the spot.

The arrested accused has been handed over to the police for further legal proceedings.

The public is urged to immediately report such elements to the nearest Rangers check post, Rangers Helpline 1101 or Rangers Madadgar WhatsApp number 0347-900001111 by call or SMS. The name will be kept confidential.