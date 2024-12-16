Open Menu

Most Wanted Lyari Gangster Arrested, Arms, Ammo Recovered

Faizan Hashmi Published December 16, 2024 | 05:50 PM

Most wanted Lyari gangster arrested, arms, ammo recovered

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) Pakistan Rangers Sindh and the Police in a joint intelligence based operation arrested a most wanted suspect of the Lyari gang involved in several drug trafficking and extortion crimes from the Pak Colony area of Karachi and recovered arms, ammunition and drugs from his possession.

According to a Rangers spokesperson on Monday, the arrested suspect was identified as Habib Ali alias Haseeb Mota.

The suspect was in contact with the banned Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF) and was also involved in funding and facilitating the proscribed organization.

The suspect joined the group of Lyari gang commander Bahadur alias PMT in 2012.

The suspect has been arrested and jailed several times before and several FIRs were registered against the suspect in different police stations of Lyari.

The suspect is a habitual criminal and has been continuously involved in criminal activities after his release from jail.

The suspect has been selling drugs on a large scale in Lyari.

The accused is a close associate of BLF operatives Zaman Baloch (killed), Shoaib Baloch (killed), Sami Baloch, Ausaf Baloch and Juma Baloch, who shot and killed a law enforcement official Naik Dilshad in 2023.

The accused was in contact with Lyari gang commander Bahadur alias PMT, who is abroad, and was working on his instructions.

The arrested accused along with arms and ammunition and drugs has been handed over to the Police for further legal action.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Balochistan Rangers Police Drugs Jail Lyari Criminals From

Recent Stories

World’s rarest coffees to be auctioned for first ..

World’s rarest coffees to be auctioned for first time at World of Coffee Duba ..

22 minutes ago
 We are chasing illusions; we can no longer take su ..

We are chasing illusions; we can no longer take suo motu actions: Justice Mansoo ..

27 minutes ago
 UAE-China Investment Summit explores pathways to e ..

UAE-China Investment Summit explores pathways to economic growth

37 minutes ago
 Pakistan's key ODI series against South Africa beg ..

Pakistan's key ODI series against South Africa begins tomorrow

43 minutes ago
 flydubai unveils new Business Class Lounge at Duba ..

Flydubai unveils new Business Class Lounge at Dubai International

52 minutes ago
 Hamdan EFQM Global Educational Award launched

Hamdan EFQM Global Educational Award launched

1 hour ago
MoHRE launches competitively priced health insuran ..

MoHRE launches competitively priced health insurance package for private sector ..

1 hour ago
 Meera’n Malik honored with award by Human Rights ..

Meera’n Malik honored with award by Human Rights Council of Pakistan

1 hour ago
 IHC vacates stay on execution of death sentence to ..

IHC vacates stay on execution of death sentence to five former Navy officers

1 hour ago
 Rulers of Emirates congratulate Bahraini King on N ..

Rulers of Emirates congratulate Bahraini King on National Day

1 hour ago
 ADNOC signs 15-year, 0.6 mtpa Sales & Purchase Agr ..

ADNOC signs 15-year, 0.6 mtpa Sales & Purchase Agreement with EnBW for Ruwais LN ..

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler appoints Ali Al Hosani as Director G ..

Sharjah Ruler appoints Ali Al Hosani as Director General of SPEA

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan