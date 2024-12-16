Most Wanted Lyari Gangster Arrested, Arms, Ammo Recovered
Faizan Hashmi Published December 16, 2024 | 05:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) Pakistan Rangers Sindh and the Police in a joint intelligence based operation arrested a most wanted suspect of the Lyari gang involved in several drug trafficking and extortion crimes from the Pak Colony area of Karachi and recovered arms, ammunition and drugs from his possession.
According to a Rangers spokesperson on Monday, the arrested suspect was identified as Habib Ali alias Haseeb Mota.
The suspect was in contact with the banned Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF) and was also involved in funding and facilitating the proscribed organization.
The suspect joined the group of Lyari gang commander Bahadur alias PMT in 2012.
The suspect has been arrested and jailed several times before and several FIRs were registered against the suspect in different police stations of Lyari.
The suspect is a habitual criminal and has been continuously involved in criminal activities after his release from jail.
The suspect has been selling drugs on a large scale in Lyari.
The accused is a close associate of BLF operatives Zaman Baloch (killed), Shoaib Baloch (killed), Sami Baloch, Ausaf Baloch and Juma Baloch, who shot and killed a law enforcement official Naik Dilshad in 2023.
The accused was in contact with Lyari gang commander Bahadur alias PMT, who is abroad, and was working on his instructions.
The arrested accused along with arms and ammunition and drugs has been handed over to the Police for further legal action.
