Most wanted Lyari gangster killed in police encounter

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) The Pak Colony Police Station in district Keamari on Friday achieved significant success during an operation based on intelligence agency information.

SSP Keamari told that the main commander of the Lyari gang and drug network, Zain alias Rehan, was killed in a police encounter in Old Golimar.

Following a tip-off last night, the accused and his accomplice opened indiscriminate firing on the police party during attempt to arrest them in Jahanabad. During the exchange of firing, the accused Zain alias Rehan was killed and his other accomplice was escaped while constable Naveed Shah of Pak Colony Police Station got bullet injuries.

A police mobile was also damaged in the incident. Police have recovered a 9mm pistol and a stolen motorcycle from their possession.

The arrested accused was the most wanted member of a drug pusher network in Old Golimar, linked to notorious drug dealer Haji Riasat and other crimes.

The accused was financially supporting Lyari gang members, purchasing arms with drug money and providing shelter to gangsters in Old Golimar. He was implicated in attacks on police, Rangers and rival groups and was involved in the murder of police official Farooq.

Cases have been registered and further investigations are ongoing.