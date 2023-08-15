Most wanted operative of different Lyari gangs arrested

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2023 ) :The district City Police arrested a most wanted operative of the Lyari gang war and recovered a hand grenade from his possession.

According to SSP City Arif Aziz on Tuesday, the accused identified as Ghulam Muhammad alias Ghulamu was the mastermind of disrupting peace in Lyari and he patronized the different gangs in Lyari.

He patronized the notorious Rehman Dacoit and Uzair Baloch gangs. He was the mastermind of disrupting peace and spreading unrest and fear in Lyari and activating gang war groups.

Ghulam Muhammad has been arrested earlier also for his involvement in various crimes.

A case has been registered and further investigations were underway.