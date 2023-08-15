Open Menu

Most Wanted Operative Of Different Lyari Gangs Arrested

Faizan Hashmi Published August 15, 2023 | 11:00 AM

Most wanted operative of different Lyari gangs arrested

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2023 ) :The district City Police arrested a most wanted operative of the Lyari gang war and recovered a hand grenade from his possession.

According to SSP City Arif Aziz on Tuesday, the accused identified as Ghulam Muhammad alias Ghulamu was the mastermind of disrupting peace in Lyari and he patronized the different gangs in Lyari.

He patronized the notorious Rehman Dacoit and Uzair Baloch gangs. He was the mastermind of disrupting peace and spreading unrest and fear in Lyari and activating gang war groups.

Ghulam Muhammad has been arrested earlier also for his involvement in various crimes.

A case has been registered and further investigations were underway.

Related Topics

Police Lyari From

Recent Stories

Hina Parvez Butt to approach London police against ..

Hina Parvez Butt to approach London police against harassers

11 minutes ago

Masood Khan decorates Urooj Aftab with President’s ‘Pride of Performance’ ..

32 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 August 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 August 2023

3 hours ago
 AD Ports Group delivers 66% revenue growth in Q2&# ..

AD Ports Group delivers 66% revenue growth in Q2&#039;23

9 hours ago
 UAE condemns terrorist attack on religious shrine ..

UAE condemns terrorist attack on religious shrine in Shiraz, Iran

9 hours ago
Independence Day 'Launch Rally' held

Independence Day 'Launch Rally' held

11 hours ago
 UAE astronaut congratulates Pakistanis on Independ ..

UAE astronaut congratulates Pakistanis on Independence Day from space

11 hours ago
 Prince Ali releases Sohni Dharti Series of digital ..

Prince Ali releases Sohni Dharti Series of digital art work on Independence Day

11 hours ago
 Political stability core for holding free, fair el ..

Political stability core for holding free, fair elections: Kaira

11 hours ago
 UN experts urge Taliban to swiftly reverse increas ..

UN experts urge Taliban to swiftly reverse increasingly harsh curbs on women, g ..

11 hours ago
 Two UAE astronauts conduct spacewalk training at N ..

Two UAE astronauts conduct spacewalk training at NASA’s neutral buoyancy lab

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan