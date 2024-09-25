Most wanted PO arrested

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) The City Police Station of Chowk Sarwar Shaheed arrested a 'most wanted' proclaimed offender (PO) on Wednesday.

Police source said Mohammad Arif, son of Khadim Hussain, of Rangpur had been booked by different police stations of multiple districts.

He was accused of committing robbery, theft, physical assault, kidnap for ransom and related street crimes. Police of different districts were searching for him for many months.