Most Wanted PO Arrested In Tank

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 23rd November 2021 | 07:30 PM

District police during search operation on Tuesday arrested renowned Proclaimed Offender (PO) and head of Saifullah group Saifullah along with his two other accomplices and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession

Addressing a press conference District Police Officer Sajjad Ahmad Sahibzada said police and other security forces during a joint operation arrested Saifullah along with his two accomplices Zubair and Sher Zaman.

He was flanked with Deputy Superintendent of Police Headquarters Inamullah Khan and Deputy Superintendent Police Rural Hussain Ghulam Bangash.

The police recovered three hand grenades, three Kalashnikovs from their possession.

Saifullah was wanted by police in 24 cases and was escaped from Tank prison two years ago.

The District Police Officer (DPO) said three accused including Amir, Rafiullah and Wahidullah wanted to Mulazai police in theft cases had also been arrested.

Police also arrested Muntazir who snatched a mobile and motorcycle from a citizen at Gola Kurai area.

The DPO said there was no room for criminals and action would be taken against those found involved in criminal activities.

