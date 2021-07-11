UrduPoint.com
Most Wanted Robber Arrested By Sindh Rangers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sun 11th July 2021 | 06:30 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2021 ) :Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) and police in a joint operation in Korangi 2.5 number area arrested a most wanted and notorious alleged robber and recovered weapons and drugs from him here on Sunday.

The arrested accused namely Syed Mohib Hassan Rizvi alias Shana alias Babar has confessed to commit over 2500 robberies in different areas of Karachi in the areas including Bhittai Coloney, Korangi Crossing, K Area Market, Korangi and Zaman Town, said a spokesperson of the Sindh Rangers.

The accused has been absconding from the courts in more than eight cases after being released on bail after serving more than three years.

The arrested accused has been handed over to the police for further legal action along with arms and ammunition.

The public is urged to immediately report such elements to the nearest Rangers check post, Rangers Helpline 1101 or Rangers Madagar number 03479001111 by call or SMS.

