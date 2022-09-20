UrduPoint.com

Most Wanted Robbers Arrested, Arms Recovered

Faizan Hashmi Published September 20, 2022 | 06:20 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2022 ) :The Bilal Colony police on Tuesday arrested two most wanted robbers involved in house robberies and recovered arms.

According to spokesperson for District Central Police, the accused identified as Faisal alias Chikna and Ahsan alias Bablu were arrested with the help of CCTV footage.

One of the arrested was involved in killing a former SHO Steel Town during robbery.

The arrested accused also shot killed a cop to escape arrest during a robbery in a shop in Landhi. A 222 SMG, a 9mm pistol, a 30 bore pistol, over 30 snatched mobile phones and cash were recovered from the possession of accused.

They used to commit robberies in posh localities and later used to escape abroad.

Cases have been registered and further investigations are underway.

