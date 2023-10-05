Most Wanted Terrorist Killed In Dera Shootout
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 05, 2023 | 04:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) Police in collaboration with law enforcing agencies (LEAs) on Thursday brought down a most wanted terrorist in a shootout in Dera Ismail Khan.
According to the Central Police Office, the Al Barq Unit of police in collaboration with law enforcing agencies, shot dead a most wanted terrorist to the CTD in an intelligence-based operation.
The dead terrorist named Haibat was wanted to CTD in ten cases of heinous nature crimes and was carrying a head money of six million rupees.
The CPO Dera said arms, ammunition and a hand grenade were recovered from the dead terrorist.
