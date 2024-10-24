Open Menu

Most Wanted Terrorist Killed In IBO

Published October 24, 2024

LAKKI MARWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) In a joint intelligence-based operation (IBO) here in the jurisdiction of Naurang Police Station the district police and Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) killed a terrorist in the exchange of fire and recovered arms and ammunition.

According to the district police spokesman, the police received confirmed information that the most wanted terrorist Rehan alias Muntazir resident of Marmand Azam here was hiding in a house along with his accomplices including his brother Waseem and Imran.

The district police and CTD Bannu arrived at the hideout of the terrorists for an intelligence based operation. Upon seeing the police the terrorists started firing at the police team.

In an exchange of fire the police killed a terrorist identified as Waseem while his brother Rehan alias Muntazir and his accomplice Imran alias Ali managed to escape from the spot.

The police and CTD cordoned off the area and started a search operation to arrest the other two terrorists.

APP/adi

