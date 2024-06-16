Open Menu

Most Wanted Terrorist Killed In Operation

Faizan Hashmi Published June 16, 2024 | 05:10 PM

Most wanted terrorist killed in operation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2024) The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), during its ongoing operation in different areas of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, killed killed a most wanted terrorist in Bannu and Lakki Marwat areas late Saturday.

According to the details, the CTD Bannu, Police and Elite Force conducted an intelligence-based operation in Bannu, Lakki Marwat and killed Waliullah Halak, a local commander of the banned organization TTP's Tipu Gul Group in exchange of fire with the police. The deceased terrorist was involved in bomb blasts, target killing, extortion, attacks on police, the CTD officials told media men. Arms, cartridges and hand grenades were recovered from the possession of the dead terrorist.

The police party remained safe during the exchange of fire with the terrorists, said the officials.

