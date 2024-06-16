Most Wanted Terrorist Killed In Operation
Faizan Hashmi Published June 16, 2024 | 05:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2024) The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), during its ongoing operation in different areas of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, killed killed a most wanted terrorist in Bannu and Lakki Marwat areas late Saturday.
According to the details, the CTD Bannu, Police and Elite Force conducted an intelligence-based operation in Bannu, Lakki Marwat and killed Waliullah Halak, a local commander of the banned organization TTP's Tipu Gul Group in exchange of fire with the police. The deceased terrorist was involved in bomb blasts, target killing, extortion, attacks on police, the CTD officials told media men. Arms, cartridges and hand grenades were recovered from the possession of the dead terrorist.
The police party remained safe during the exchange of fire with the terrorists, said the officials.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024
S.Africa's Ramaphosa to announce 'inclusive' coalition cabinet
4 Labourers die of suffocation during cleanliness of manhole
Football: Euro 2024 results - 1st update
Tennis: s'-Hertogenbosch ATP/WTA results - collated
Hot, dry weather for city
Saudi Arabia leverages data, AI technologies to enhance Hajj pilgrims experience
Brighton make Hurzeler, 31, youngest Premier League manager
SSP visits bazaars, reviews security arrangements
No laxity to be tolerated in reforms agenda implementation: PM
Slain child's body found near DSP's office
More Stories From Pakistan
-
23 passenger vehicles impounded, 67 fined9 minutes ago
-
Unannounced power outages disrupt daily life in Peshawar9 minutes ago
-
One died as vehicle plunges into ravine on Babusar Top9 minutes ago
-
Two Petrol pumps sealed during action against profiteering, faulty gauges9 minutes ago
-
IIU invites applications for enrollment in summer Arabic language courses9 minutes ago
-
Motorcyclist dies after hit by bus29 minutes ago
-
Bike-lifters held with 11 motorcycles29 minutes ago
-
Minister visits cattle markets in tehsil Haripur29 minutes ago
-
8 accused held, narcotics recovered39 minutes ago
-
Butchers demand high fee for slaughter in Bahawalpur39 minutes ago
-
Boy killed in road accident39 minutes ago
-
12 Livestock markets established in Abbottabad for Eid-ul-Azha39 minutes ago