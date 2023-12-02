Open Menu

Most Wanted TTP Terrorist Arrested At Mardan Region

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 02, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Most wanted TTP terrorist arrested at Mardan region

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2023) The security forces arrested most wanted terrorist associated with banned Tahrik e Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in Mardan region during successful operation and saved Peshawar from a major terrorism incident.

A security official told APP on Saturday that the terrorist has made important revelations and on his confessions, a huge cache of explosives used in detonators, explosive materials and arms was recovered from Khyber.

The TTP terrorists were planning terrorist attacks in Peshawar that was foiled after the successful operation.

The official said that Pakistan Army would not allow anti-state element to succeed and operation would continue till elimination of the last terrorist.

APP/fam

