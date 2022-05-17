UrduPoint.com

Most-wanted TTP Terrorist Arrested In Swabi

Umer Jamshaid Published May 17, 2022 | 09:08 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2022 ) :A most-wanted TTP terrorist, Gohar Rehman was arrested by Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) during a raid in district Swabi, police official confirmed here Tuesday.

The arrested terrorist was associated with a banned outfit, TTP and wanted to police in five different terrorist attacks, bomb blasts, attacks on police, murder and attempt to murder cases.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government had already announced Rs 500,000 bounty on the arrest of a terrorist, Gohar Rehman.

Swabi police sent the arrested terrorist behind the bar while further investigation was in progress.

