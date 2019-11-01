UrduPoint.com
Mostly Barriers Removed From Islamabad Roads

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 01st November 2019 | 06:52 PM

Mostly barriers removed from Islamabad roads

Most the barriers placed on the roads of federal capital for people's security, had been removed as soon as 'Azadi March' reached at the designated place in Sector H-9, police Friday claimed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) :Most the barriers placed on the roads of Federal capital for people's security, had been removed as soon as 'Azadi March' reached at the designated place in Sector H-9, police Friday claimed.

In a statement on Friday, a police spokesperson said Islamabad Inspector General of Police (IGP) Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar conducted a meeting and reviewed the overall security arrangements in the city. The meeting was attended by all DIGs, SSPs, AIG and SPs.

He directed to improve the security measures at Sector H-9 and to remove barriers from roads, if necessary, to ensure smooth traffic flow.

He said morale of the police was very high and directed to ensure protection to the lives and property of the citizens.

The IGP said he could feel the problems of the people but some roads were blocked due to security issues.

Following the directions of IGP, police spokesman said containers had been removed from the Islamabad Expressway while other barriers were being removed for convenience of the citizens.

