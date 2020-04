Mostly dry weather forecast, rain in Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, Apr 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast mostly dry weather in most of the country, however rain-thunderstorm is expected in Kashmir and its adjoining hilly areas.

According to PMD, during past 24 hours rain occurred in all districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab and Kashmir. Lowest minimum temperature's were recorded at Kalam (oC) -2.

Rainfall recorded in (mm) were recorded at Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa: Kakul 59, Malamjabba 58, Dir 42, Balakot 31, Pattan 28, Parachinar, Kalam 25, Mirkhani 19, Chitral 15, Bannu 14, Cheerat 13, Peshawar 09, Gupis, Astore 03 Kashmir: Garhidupatta 32, Muzaffarabad 29, Rawalakot 15, Kotli 12, Punjab: Murree 35, D.

I Khan 22, Bhakkar 18, Layyah 12, Islamabad (Zeropoint 24, Airport 15, Golra 14, Bokra 17, Saidpur 23), Rawalpindi (RAMC 21, Chaklala 23), Sailkot (City 02, A/P 08), Noorpur Thal, Jhelum 04, Chakwal, Narowal, Gujrat 03, D.G Khan, Mandibahuddin 02, Lahore 01, Balochistan: Barkhan 25, Zhob 05, Ziarat 02According to synoptic situation, a westerly wave is still affecting upper parts of the country and likely to persist during 12 to 18 hours.