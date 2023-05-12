UrduPoint.com

Mostly Dry Weather With Chances Of Isolated Rains, Thunderstorms Likely In KP

Umer Jamshaid Published May 12, 2023 | 08:14 PM

Mostly dry weather with chances of isolated rains, thunderstorms likely in KP

The Provincial Meteorological Center Peshawar on Friday predicted mainly dry and partly cloudy weather in most districts of the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2023 ) :The Provincial Meteorological Center Peshawar on Friday predicted mainly dry and partly cloudy weather in most districts of the province.

However, it said that isolated thunderstorm-rain / gusty wind is likely to occur over Abbottabad, Mansehra, Torghar, Battagram, Kohistan, Chitral, Lower & Upper Dir, Swat, Buner, Bajaur, Swabi, Peshawar, Khyber, Kurram, North & South Waziristan districts during evening and night.

During the last 24 hours, mainly dry and partly cloudy weather prevailed over most districts of the province.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded in centigrade at different stations of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were Peshawar City 37/20, Chitral 32/13, Timergara 31/17, Dir 30/09, Mirkhani 27/11, Kalam 26/05, Drosh 28/13, Saidu Sharif 33/12, Pattan 35/18, Malam Jabba 21/09, Takht Bhai 37/18, Kakul 29/13, Balakot 34/14, Parachinar 20/09, Bannu 39/18, Cherat 31/18, D.I. Khan 40/23.

The highest temperature recorded in the province was 40�C in Dera Ismail Khan.

Related Topics

Weather Peshawar Bannu South Waziristan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abbottabad Swat Parachinar Mansehra Dera Ismail Khan Saidu Chitral Dir Kohistan Swabi Buner Timergara Balakot

Recent Stories

7-day anti-polio campaign in 12 districts from May ..

7-day anti-polio campaign in 12 districts from May 15

9 minutes ago
 Hot, dry weather forecast for Sindh

Hot, dry weather forecast for Sindh

9 minutes ago
 ATC sends 12 PTI workers to jail for identificatio ..

ATC sends 12 PTI workers to jail for identification parade

9 minutes ago
 IESCO notifies power suspension programme

IESCO notifies power suspension programme

9 minutes ago
 NBCUniversal Announces Departure of Ad Chief, Rumo ..

NBCUniversal Announces Departure of Ad Chief, Rumored to Become Twitter's CEO

7 minutes ago
 FESCO issues shutdown program

FESCO issues shutdown program

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.