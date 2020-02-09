UrduPoint.com
Mostly Sunny Likely In Karachi On Monday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 09th February 2020 | 09:20 PM

Mostly sunny likely in Karachi on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2020 ) :The Meteorology department on Sunday forecast mostly sunny weather in the metropolis over the next 24 hours.

The minimum temperature is expected to remain in the range of 14 to 16 degrees centigrade with 15 to 25 per cent humidity during the next 24 hours.

Dry weather with cool or cold night and hazy or misty morning is likely to prevail in Sindh during the next 24 hours.

