Mostly Sunny Weather Forecast For Karachi On Saturday

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 04:17 PM

Mostly sunny weather forecast for Karachi on Saturday

The Meteorological department on Friday forecast mostly sunny weather for the metropolis during the next 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) :The Meteorological department on Friday forecast mostly sunny weather for the metropolis during the next 24 hours.

The maximum temperature is expected to remain in the range of 35 to 37 degrees centigrade with 60 to 70 per cent humidity.

Dry weather is likely to prevail over the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

