Mostly Sunny Weather Likely In City On Monday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 32 seconds ago Sun 21st July 2019 | 04:10 PM

Mostly sunny weather likely in city on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2019 ) :The Meteorological Department on Sunday forecast mostly sunny weather in the metropolis over the next 24 hours.

The maximum temperature is expected to remain in the range between 34 to 36 degrees Centrigrades with 45 to 55 per cent humidity.

Mainly hot or very hot and dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of Sindh during the next 24 hours.

However, dust-thunderstorms/rain is likely to occur at a few places in Mirpurkhas division while isolated places in Larkana, Sukkur divisions and Sanghar, Dadu districts during thenext 24 hours

More Stories From Pakistan

