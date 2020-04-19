UrduPoint.com
Mostly Sunny Weather Likely In Karachi On Monday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 19th April 2020 | 10:51 PM

Mostly sunny weather likely in Karachi on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2020 ) :The Meteorological department on Sunday forecast mostly sunny weather in the metropolis during the next 24 hours.

The maximum and minimum temperatures were expected to remain in the range of 34 to 36 and 25 to 27, respectively, degrees centigrade, with 40 to 50 per cent humidity, during the next 24 hours.

The hot and dry weather with windy condition is likely to prevail over most parts of Sindh in the next 24 hours. However chances of isolated Dust-thunderstorm/light rain is expected in Larkana Division.

