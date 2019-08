Motamar delegation lauds hajj arrangements

(@imziishan)

A delegation of Motamar Al Alam Al Islami (World Muslim Congress) Friday greeted Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noor-ul-Haq Qadri on successful Hajj arrangements

Regional Director Motamar Al Alam Al Islami Saad Masood al Harsi expressed willingness to cooperate with social sector uplift .The organization has served Muslims in distress, said a press release.

Noor-ul-Haq Qadri lauded Motamar Al Alam Al Islami services for the completing various social and other development projects in Pakistan's backward areas.