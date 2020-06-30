UrduPoint.com
Motarway Police Foil Snuggling Bid, Seize Narcotics From Truck

Tue 30th June 2020

Motorway Police on Tuesday by foiling drug smuggling bid seized 15.12 kgs opium and 9.34 kgs hashish from the truck

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :Motorway Police on Tuesday by foiling drug smuggling bid seized 15.12 kgs opium and 9.34 kgs hashish from the truck.

According to spokesman of Motorway Police,the Police received a tip-off that a Mazda truck TUC 886 was trying to smuggle drugs.

After getting information about smuggling bid,the Motorway Police started searching vehicles and traced suspected truck near Colonel Sher Khan Interchange.

However, the truck driver tried to fled from the scene along with the truck but motorway police chased the truck and stopped the truck near Wali Interchange and arrested one accused Nawab Jan while the other accused managed to escape from the scene.

The police have registered a case and started further investigation.

