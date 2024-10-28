Mother, 2 Kids Injured Due To Battery Explosion
Muhammad Irfan Published October 28, 2024 | 10:23 PM
A young woman and two kids sustained injuries due to explosion of battery of electric bike in the area of Millat Town police station
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) A young woman and two kids sustained injuries due to explosion of battery of electric bike in the area of Millat Town police station.
Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Monday that battery of an electric bike exploded due to overcharging in a house situated at Millat Road in Sultan Pura.
As a result, the electric bike and house luggage caught fire and caused burn injuries to 35-year-old woman Shumaila Iftikhar, 9-year-old Ishal Shehzad and 7-year-old Areesha Shehzad.
Receiving information, Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control in addition to providing first aid to the victim whose condition is out of danger, he added.
