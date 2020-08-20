UrduPoint.com
Mother, 4 Children Die In Madrasa Roof Collapse

Muhammad Irfan 43 seconds ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 06:44 PM

A woman and her four children died in roof collapse of Madrasa Jamia Farooqia in Phalia due to heavy rains on Wednesday night

MANDIi BAHAUDDIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :A woman and her four children died in roof collapse of Madrasa Jamia Farooqia in Phalia due to heavy rains on Wednesday night.

The family of Qari Muhammad Aslam was sleeping at the time of the incident.

In a separate two persons were killed and one injured when a bus hit a motorbike.

Later, the public blocked the road, damaged the bus in protest against the incident. The Daewoo bus, while traveling from Malakwal to Lahore on Malakwal-Bhera Road, had hit the motorcycle. As a result, two riders were injured and a child died on-the-spot. The injured were moved to THQ Hospital Bhalwal where one of them succumbed to his injuries and the other is under treatment. The driver managed to escape.

Sher Gondal

