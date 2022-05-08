UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid Published May 08, 2022 | 07:50 PM

Mother, a unique blessing of Allah: CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz, in his special message on Mother's Day, has said that one single day could not be fixed to express love and gratitude for a great personality like a mother.

He said that even every moment and 365 days of a year are less to express love for a mother.

Hamza Shehbaz remarked that a mother is an embodiment of love and care as well as a unique blessing of Allah Almighty.

He said that he attained the position of chief minister due to prayers of his mother and met with her after a passage of three-and-a-half years in Qatar and spent time with her. He said that every mother is great and he salutes all mothers.

The CM maintained that he also salutes mother of every martyr who sacrificed his precious life for the sake of his homeland and prays for the health and life of every mother.

