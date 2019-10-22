Mother and child hospital to be completed by 2021: Sheikh Rashid Shafique

Work on Mother and Child Hospital would be completed within two years at a cost of Rs 5.25 billion

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) :Work on Mother and Child Hospital would be completed within two years at a cost of Rs 5.25 billion

Parliamentary secretary for Anti-Narcotics division Sheikh Rashid Shafique told APP that work on the construction of 200-beds hospital was underway and it would be ready for the people in 2021.

Rashid said that 14 operation theaters would be set up in the hospital including a hostel for working staff.

He informed that the cost of construction of the project was Rs 3 billion in 2005 which had exceeded now up to Rs 5.25 billion.

He said that PTI government was determined to upgrade the existing health facilities in Rawalpindi and using all available resources to bring a visible change in the delivery of health services.