UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mother And Child Hospital To Be Completed By 2021: Sheikh Rashid Shafique

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 06:20 PM

Mother and child hospital to be completed by 2021: Sheikh Rashid Shafique

Work on Mother and Child Hospital would be completed within two years at a cost of Rs 5.25 billion

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) :Work on Mother and Child Hospital would be completed within two years at a cost of Rs 5.25 billion.

Parliamentary secretary for Anti-Narcotics division Sheikh Rashid Shafique told APP that work on the construction of 200-beds hospital was underway and it would be ready for the people in 2021.

Rashid said that 14 operation theaters would be set up in the hospital including a hostel for working staff.

He informed that the cost of construction of the project was Rs 3 billion in 2005 which had exceeded now up to Rs 5.25 billion.

He said that PTI government was determined to upgrade the existing health facilities in Rawalpindi and using all available resources to bring a visible change in the delivery of health services.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Rashid Rawalpindi All Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Sheikh Rasheed will not sleep if told who is conta ..

20 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler directs to implement lighting projec ..

26 minutes ago

PTI MNA inaugurates MNJ road project

6 minutes ago

UK Security Forces Foiled 24 Terrorist Plots Since ..

6 minutes ago

Women’s T20I series – schedule of practice, ma ..

41 minutes ago

UAE company supports Rohingya refugees in Banglade ..

41 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.