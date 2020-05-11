Mother and daughter die in Mayaar road mishap

A woman and her daughter were killed while another man critically wounded when the vehicle they were traveling in met with an accident in Mayaar area here on Sunday

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2020 ) :A woman and her daughter were killed while another man critically wounded when the vehicle they were traveling in met with an accident in Mayaar area here on Sunday.

Police said the incident occurred at 1:30 p.m.

near Ghambir petrol pump in Mayaar where a vehicle hit a roadside tree after the driver lost control over the vehicle due to extra speed.

As result a woman identified as Shahida Bibi wife of Bachaa Zarin resident of Kotkay village and her daughter named Tauhid Bibi died at the scene. Driver of the vehicle sustained critical wounds and was shifted to Mayaar hospital. Police have registered a case.