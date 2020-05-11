UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mother And Daughter Die In Mayaar Road Mishap

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 11th May 2020 | 12:36 PM

Mother and daughter die in Mayaar road mishap

A woman and her daughter were killed while another man critically wounded when the vehicle they were traveling in met with an accident in Mayaar area here on Sunday

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2020 ) :A woman and her daughter were killed while another man critically wounded when the vehicle they were traveling in met with an accident in Mayaar area here on Sunday.

Police said the incident occurred at 1:30 p.m.

near Ghambir petrol pump in Mayaar where a vehicle hit a roadside tree after the driver lost control over the vehicle due to extra speed.

As result a woman identified as Shahida Bibi wife of Bachaa Zarin resident of Kotkay village and her daughter named Tauhid Bibi died at the scene. Driver of the vehicle sustained critical wounds and was shifted to Mayaar hospital. Police have registered a case.

Related Topics

Accident Petrol Police Driver Vehicle Died Wife Man Women Sunday

Recent Stories

94 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punjab ..

5 minutes ago

Police arrest thirteen drug dealers and weapon han ..

5 minutes ago

Colombian airline Avianca files for Chapter 11 ban ..

5 minutes ago

Boris announces the first phase of lockdown easin ..

5 minutes ago

Predictions about political future of Imran Khan a ..

24 minutes ago

Venezuelan Court Orders to Arrest US Citizens Accu ..

29 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.