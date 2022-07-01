Mother arrested after son kills elder brother, sister-in-law over land dispute

Mailsi Police on Friday arrested an elderly woman after her son allegedly killed his elder brother and sister-in-law over a land dispute at Moza Rath Saee, Dokota area last Thursday

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2022 ) :Mailsi Police on Friday arrested an elderly woman after her son allegedly killed his elder brother and sister-in-law over a land dispute at Moza Rath Saee, Dokota area last Thursday.

The police said they had registered an FIR and arrested the mother of the alleged killer as she was also nominated in the case. Search for the main accused, who was at large, still in progress, the police added.

The man accused of the double murder was also facing allegations of killing the adolescent son of the deceased couple one and half months ago.

According to details shared by the police, accused Irfan Arshad had differences with his elder brother Nauman Arshad over property.

Deceased Nauman's 11-year-old son Hammad was killed one and half month back and Nauman suspected involvement of his brother Irfan.

Earlier this week, Nauman, along with his wife Nasira Bibi, was returning from Dokota police post after filing complaint against his brother Irfan. Upon getting information, Irfan and his accomplices intercepted Nauman near Pehelwan Arain and shot the couple dead on the spot. The accused escaped soon after committing the crime.

DSP Investigation and SHO Mitroo along with a police party reached the spot and shifted the bodies to hospital for postmortem examination. Later, police teams were formed to arrest accused Irfan at the earliest.