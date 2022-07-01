UrduPoint.com

Mother Arrested After Son Kills Elder Brother, Sister-in-law Over Land Dispute

Umer Jamshaid Published July 01, 2022 | 07:07 PM

Mother arrested after son kills elder brother, sister-in-law over land dispute

Mailsi Police on Friday arrested an elderly woman after her son allegedly killed his elder brother and sister-in-law over a land dispute at Moza Rath Saee, Dokota area last Thursday

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2022 ) :Mailsi Police on Friday arrested an elderly woman after her son allegedly killed his elder brother and sister-in-law over a land dispute at Moza Rath Saee, Dokota area last Thursday.

The police said they had registered an FIR and arrested the mother of the alleged killer as she was also nominated in the case. Search for the main accused, who was at large, still in progress, the police added.

The man accused of the double murder was also facing allegations of killing the adolescent son of the deceased couple one and half months ago.

According to details shared by the police, accused Irfan Arshad had differences with his elder brother Nauman Arshad over property.

Deceased Nauman's 11-year-old son Hammad was killed one and half month back and Nauman suspected involvement of his brother Irfan.

Earlier this week, Nauman, along with his wife Nasira Bibi, was returning from Dokota police post after filing complaint against his brother Irfan. Upon getting information, Irfan and his accomplices intercepted Nauman near Pehelwan Arain and shot the couple dead on the spot. The accused escaped soon after committing the crime.

DSP Investigation and SHO Mitroo along with a police party reached the spot and shifted the bodies to hospital for postmortem examination. Later, police teams were formed to arrest accused Irfan at the earliest.

Related Topics

Dead Murder Police Wife Man Progress Mailsi Women FIR Post From

Recent Stories

Free medical camp setup in Hayatabad

Free medical camp setup in Hayatabad

36 seconds ago
 Lasi lauds govt for releasing Rs, 2 million to Las ..

Lasi lauds govt for releasing Rs, 2 million to Lasbela Press Club

38 seconds ago
 Sports to further strengthen Pak-Turkiye relations ..

Sports to further strengthen Pak-Turkiye relations: Oguz Konzanli

40 seconds ago
 5,000 MW power to be added in system: State Minist ..

5,000 MW power to be added in system: State Minister for Energy

42 seconds ago
 Election for Punjab CM on July 22: SC

Election for Punjab CM on July 22: SC

26 minutes ago
 HBL- Champion Bank for Balochistan, in collaborati ..

HBL- Champion Bank for Balochistan, in collaboration with the State Bank of Paki ..

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.