Mother & Child Block At Gangaram Hospital To Be Opened Soon: Minister

Sumaira FH Published September 30, 2022 | 08:59 PM

Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid on Friday said the Mother and Child Block in Gangaram Hospital Lahore would be opened to the public soon

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2022 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid on Friday said the Mother and Child Block in Gangaram Hospital Lahore would be opened to the public soon.

She informed this during her visit to the under-construction Mother and Child Block at Gangaram Hospital here.

She said that construction of the block had entered the final stages. She said that 11 mother and child hospitals were being built to ensure the health of mother and child, adding, the lives of thousands of mothers and children would be protected through mother and child hospitals in the province.

She said that a network of the government hospitals was being laid in the province as Pakistan was a signatory of reducing the rate of delivery deaths of mother and child.

She added that 23 large government hospitals were being built in view of the increase in the population of Punjab.

The minister said the mother and child block would comprise of 600 beds. She said that free treatment facility was being provided to the people through Sehat Sahulat card as well.

Earlier, the minister reviewed the ongoing progress including the emergency and other departments of the block.

On this occasion, PRO Vice Chancellor Fatima Jinnah Medical University Professor Dr. Shamsa, MS Gangaram Hospital Dr. Athar, Project Director Ijaz Sheikh and C&W officials were present.

