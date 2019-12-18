Mother, Child Drown In Karachi
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :A mother and her six-month-old minor drowned to death in an underground water tank near Baldia Gulshan in Karachi on Wednesday.
According to rescue officials, the ill-fatted incident occurred when the toddler fell into the under-ground water tank while playing near it as water tank was not fully covered, a private tv channel reported.
Mother of the child jumped into the tank to save child but she also lost her life.
Both the bodies were shifted to a near by hospital.