Mother, Child Drown In Karachi

Wed 18th December 2019 | 12:00 PM

Mother, child drown in Karachi

A mother and her six-month-old minor drowned to death in an underground water tank near Baldia Gulshan in Karachi on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :A mother and her six-month-old minor drowned to death in an underground water tank near Baldia Gulshan in Karachi on Wednesday.

According to rescue officials, the ill-fatted incident occurred when the toddler fell into the under-ground water tank while playing near it as water tank was not fully covered, a private tv channel reported.

Mother of the child jumped into the tank to save child but she also lost her life.

Both the bodies were shifted to a near by hospital.

