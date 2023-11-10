Open Menu

Mother Child Health Centre Inaugurated At Tangi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 10, 2023 | 02:40 PM

Mother Child Health Centre inaugurated at Tangi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2023) Caretaker Federal Minister for Health Dr Nadeem Jan here Friday inaugurated the state of the art Mother and Child Health Center in Tangi, Charsadda.

A large number of local residents participated in the opening ceremony.

Addressing the ceremony, Dr Nadeem Jan said, "He is working on the agenda of strengthening and reforming the health system in the short term."

He said, "A strong Primary health care system will strengthen the health system of the country."

Dr Nadeem Jan said, "The government is making efforts to provide modern facilities to the rural people."

Dr Nadeem Jan said, "The government is ensuring the provision of quality medical facilities to the poor people.

"

He said, "The society cannot develop without health and education development."

Dr Nadeem Jan said, "An ambulance and cath lab will be provided to the hospital soon."

He said, "An integrated strategy to ensure universal health coverage has been formulated."

Dr Nadeem Jan said, "The caretaker setup has laid the foundation of a strong health system in Pakistan."

"The coming governments will continue this strongest system," he added.

Dr Nadeem Jan said," We have also laid the foundation stone for the fastest large-scale project in a short period of time in the history of Pakistan."

He said, "The project of upgrading and full functioning of 500 primary health centers is being completed within two months."

