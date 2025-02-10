Mother & child health hospital in I-14 sector, bringing healthcare closer to residents: Nelson Azeem

- Home
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 10, 2025 | 09:28 PM
In a significant step toward improving healthcare access for families, the Parliamentary Secretary for National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination, Nelson Azeem, announced on Monday that a state-of-the-art Mother and Child Health Hospital is being established in Islamabad’s Sector I-14
The project, titled “Establishment of Mother, Neonates, and Child Health Center (MNCHC) in ICT Islamabad,” is being developed under the Ministry of NHSR&C and aims to provide essential Primary and secondary healthcare services to the local community.
During the National Assembly’s Question Hour session, Azeem highlighted that the new hospital will significantly reduce the patients burden on Islamabad’s tertiary care hospitals by offering critical healthcare services closer to home for residents of I-14 and surrounding areas. The facility will serve as a referral center for nearby primary healthcare centers, delivering specialized maternal and child health services alongside general healthcare.
Azeem also shared updates on the hospital’s progress, noting that equipment procured during the last financial year has already been installed.
The recruitment process for essential staff is underway, with applications currently under review.
He said tests and interviews for potential candidates will be scheduled soon, ensuring that the hospital is staffed with qualified professionals.
Additionally, he said the technical evaluation of remaining physical assets, including machinery, equipment, furniture, and fixtures, is in progress and is expected to be completed by the end of May this financial year. Once the procurement of these assets and the recruitment of staff are finalized, the hospital will be fully operational, marking a major milestone in the region’s healthcare infrastructure.
He said this initiative reflects the government’s commitment to strengthening healthcare services, particularly for mothers and children, and underscores its focus on bringing quality medical care to the doorsteps of citizens. The new hospital is poised to become a vital healthcare hub, offering hope and support to families in Islamabad, he added.
