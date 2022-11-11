UrduPoint.com

Mother, Child Health Week To Be Held In Balochistan From 14-19 Nov: Dr. Sami Kakar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 11, 2022 | 07:55 PM

Mother, child health week to be held in Balochistan from 14-19 Nov: Dr. Sami Kakar

National Program for Lady Health Workers Balochistan Coordinator Doctor Sami Kakar on Friday said that the Lady Health Workers Program, with the support of UNICEF, would organize mother and child health week from November 14 to 19 across the province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2022 ) :National Program for Lady Health Workers Balochistan Coordinator Doctor Sami Kakar on Friday said that the Lady Health Workers Program, with the support of UNICEF, would organize mother and child health week from November 14 to 19 across the province.

During the week various programs will be organized in all the districts, he expressed these views while addressing a meeting of DHOs and the administration of all districts of Balochistan.

Dr. Sami Kakar said that the National Program for Lady Health Workers was working on various programs regarding mother and child health in Balochistan.

Children up to 5 years of age will be vaccinated with polio drops while mothers will be vaccinated against various diseases, he said.

He said that during this week the children would also be given stomach worm pills and the children would be able to avoid various complications.

Dr. Sami Kakar said that during the health week, walks and seminars would be organized in all districts in which people belonging to different schools of thought would participate.

He said that teams have been formed to monitor the health week which would visit all the districts to review the activities while special attention would be given to the flood-affected areas.

Related Topics

Balochistan Polio Visit Doctor November All From

Recent Stories

European Commission Lowers Price Forecast for Bren ..

European Commission Lowers Price Forecast for Brent to $101.8 Per Barrel in 2022

46 seconds ago
 Writers duty-bound to feel pain of society and con ..

Writers duty-bound to feel pain of society and convey it to the people: Senator ..

48 seconds ago
 Islamabad High Court extends stay on construction ..

Islamabad High Court extends stay on construction of bypass on QAU land

2 minutes ago
 AJK Secretary Health calls on AJK President

AJK Secretary Health calls on AJK President

2 minutes ago
 Punjab Assembly sitting rescheduled to Nov 14

Punjab Assembly sitting rescheduled to Nov 14

2 minutes ago
 Improper water management leading critical issues ..

Improper water management leading critical issues including food security: Dr. A ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.