Mother, child health week to be held in Balochistan from 14-19 Nov: Dr. Sami Kakar

(@FahadShabbir)

National Program for Lady Health Workers Balochistan Coordinator Doctor Sami Kakar on Friday said that the Lady Health Workers Program, with the support of UNICEF, would organize mother and child health week from November 14 to 19 across the province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2022 ) :National Program for Lady Health Workers Balochistan Coordinator Doctor Sami Kakar on Friday said that the Lady Health Workers Program, with the support of UNICEF, would organize mother and child health week from November 14 to 19 across the province.

During the week various programs will be organized in all the districts, he expressed these views while addressing a meeting of DHOs and the administration of all districts of Balochistan.

Dr. Sami Kakar said that the National Program for Lady Health Workers was working on various programs regarding mother and child health in Balochistan.

Children up to 5 years of age will be vaccinated with polio drops while mothers will be vaccinated against various diseases, he said.

He said that during this week the children would also be given stomach worm pills and the children would be able to avoid various complications.

Dr. Sami Kakar said that during the health week, walks and seminars would be organized in all districts in which people belonging to different schools of thought would participate.

He said that teams have been formed to monitor the health week which would visit all the districts to review the activities while special attention would be given to the flood-affected areas.