Mother Child Hospital to be completed at a cost Rs. 2.75 million

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :Chairman Standing Committee for Defense MNA Malik Amjad Ali Khan along with deputy commissioner has visited the under constructing building of Mother-Child Hospital here on Thursday.

On his occasion the project director Abdul Ghani has briefed the Chairman Standing Commit regarding the construction work and told that mother-child hospital will be consisted on 200 beds and constructed with two years with an estimated amount Rs. 2.75 million.

MNA Malik Ali Khan has directed the projects director for gearing up the speed of constructive works on the project adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan had inaugurated the mega project six months back but the lethargic work made be disappointed.

Deputy Commissioner Omer Sher Chattah has directed the project director Abdul Ghani Tariq and Project Constructor Faiz ul Hassan for gearing up the speed work in double shift with additional labors.

He also emphasized on paying special attention over the quality of constructive work within given period.