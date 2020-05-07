UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mother Child Hospital To Be Completed At A Cost Rs. 2.75 Million

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 03:31 PM

Mother Child Hospital to be completed at a cost Rs. 2.75 million

Chairman Standing Committee for Defense MNA Malik Amjad Ali Khan along with deputy commissioner has visited the under constructing building of Mother-Child Hospital here on Thursday

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :Chairman Standing Committee for Defense MNA Malik Amjad Ali Khan along with deputy commissioner has visited the under constructing building of Mother-Child Hospital here on Thursday.

On his occasion the project director Abdul Ghani has briefed the Chairman Standing Commit regarding the construction work and told that mother-child hospital will be consisted on 200 beds and constructed with two years with an estimated amount Rs. 2.75 million.

MNA Malik Ali Khan has directed the projects director for gearing up the speed of constructive works on the project adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan had inaugurated the mega project six months back but the lethargic work made be disappointed.

Deputy Commissioner Omer Sher Chattah has directed the project director Abdul Ghani Tariq and Project Constructor Faiz ul Hassan for gearing up the speed work in double shift with additional labors.

He also emphasized on paying special attention over the quality of constructive work within given period.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Amjad Ali Million

Recent Stories

Police arrest 5 kite sellers, confiscate 1600 kite ..

1 minute ago

International tourism to plunge up to 80% due to v ..

1 minute ago

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) releases 194,6 ..

1 minute ago

Charter flights for stranded Pakistanis' repatriat ..

1 minute ago

Madonna says she has had COVID-19

10 minutes ago

Coronavirus death toll tops 150,000 in Europe: AFP ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.