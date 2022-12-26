Mother, child injured in blast due to gas leakage

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2022 ) :A woman and her son sustained burn injuries when a blast occurred due to gas leakage here on Monday, along the Railway Carriage Factory Road in Dhoke Hassu chowk area.

According to Rescue 1122 spokesperson, the victims were identified as 30-year-old Sadia, and her three-year-old son, Uzaifa.

The accident occurred when the woman lit a matchstick to check the gas leakage. Consequently, the fire erupted and engulfed the room.

The spokesperson said that upon receiving the information, Rescue-1122 teams rushed to the spot. They put out the fire and shifted the two injured to the hospital for treatment.