Mother, child killed in car-motorcycle crash

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :Two members of a family were killed and two other injured when the motorcycle they were riding on was hit by a car in Pakpattan on early Friday morning.

According to rescue sources, the accident occurred in Pulley 17 area where a rashly- driven car hit a motorcycle, killing a woman and her son on the spot.

Two other members of the family were wounded in the accident, rescue sources added, a private news channel reported.

Rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the bodies and injured to District Headquarters Hospital, Pakpattan.

Rescue sources said that the drive of the car managed to escape from the scene after the accident.