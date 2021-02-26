UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mother, Child Killed In Car-motorcycle Crash

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 09:20 AM

Mother, child killed in car-motorcycle crash

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :Two members of a family were killed and two other injured when the motorcycle they were riding on was hit by a car in Pakpattan on early Friday morning.

According to rescue sources, the accident occurred in Pulley 17 area where a rashly- driven car hit a motorcycle, killing a woman and her son on the spot.

Two other members of the family were wounded in the accident, rescue sources added, a private news channel reported.

Rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the bodies and injured to District Headquarters Hospital, Pakpattan.

Rescue sources said that the drive of the car managed to escape from the scene after the accident.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Car Pakpattan Women Family From

Recent Stories

Pak Sweet Home announces to set-up a cadet college ..

9 hours ago

Lahore High Court orders EIA of Ravi Urban project ..

9 hours ago

US House Democrats Committed to Passing Minimum Wa ..

9 hours ago

Swiss orchestra's pandemic performances hit right ..

9 hours ago

EU extends sanctions over Belarus crackdown

9 hours ago

Maryam Safdar spreading hatred among people for po ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.