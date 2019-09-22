Mother, child mortality rate highest in Balochistan: Marri

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2019 ) :Balochistan Health Minister, Mir Naseebullah Marri said highest mother and child mortality rate was recorded in Balochistan due to its less develop infrastructure, which demands extra attention and support.

Talking to APP, he said the Balochistan government had already declared nutrition emergency in the province in that regard.

He said collective and concrete efforts were needed such as community based intervention to address acute malnutrition of mothers and children, adding it was our collective responsibility to support the Provincial Nutrition Programme.

He urged the supporting organizations to extend their support to all the districts of the province in reaching out masses living in poor condition in far flung areas.

The minister praised World Health Organization (WHO), United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) and World food Programme (WFP) for extending their support to the government of Balochistan.

He said the recent wave of of drought had imparted devastating impact on the health and nutrition status of masses.

He said the Federal ministry of national health services should engage with all donors and development partner to invest and mobilize resources to support the health department of Balochistan.

He said fight against malnutrition and improving mothers and child health was the top agenda of the government. "It gives me an immense pleasure that children and mothers are availing best possible health nutrition care facilities in seven districts of Balochistan." The minister said despite of all the challenges, the government of Balochistan was committed to address malnutrition particularly among children and mothers in the province on long-term basis.