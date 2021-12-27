Mother, child suffers burn injuries as fire erupt in Swabi house

A woman and her child were received severe burn injuries when a fire broke out in a house located in Swabi on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) :A woman and her child were received severe burn injuries when a fire broke out in a house located in Swabi on Monday.

As per details, rescue 1122 while sharing the findings of the initial investigations said the blaze broke out in a gas cylinder and quickly engulfed the entire house, a private news channel reported.

The Rescue 1122 vehicles reached the spot and extinguished the fire after hectic efforts.

The injured were immediately shifted to the BMC Hospital, rescue sources added.