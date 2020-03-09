UrduPoint.com
Mother Commits Suicide Due To Poverty In Pakpattan

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 03:23 PM

Mother commits suicide due to poverty in Pakpattan

Shaheen Bibi attempted to kill her three children before committing suicide in Sadupili village near Pakpattan but one child four-year old Fahad died on the spot and two others were in critical condition in a local hospital.

PAKPATTAN: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 9th, 2020) The woman committed suicide due to poverty in Pakpattan area on Monday.

Before ending up her life, the woman attempted to kill her three children. The deceased was identified as Shaheen bibi who was the resident of Sadupili village in Pakpattan area. She strangled all three children.

“Fahad, 4, is dead while two others were rescued but they are in critical condition,” said the rescue worker. Both injured were shifted to nearby hospital. The body of mother and children were shifted to the morgue for autopsy.

There are still contradictory reports as why she took this step; some say that she committed suicide due to poverty and the other say that “domestic disputes and differences” forced her to end up her life.

