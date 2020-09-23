Mother commits suicide due to poverty in Thaparkar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :A mother of seven children committed suicide due to poverty in Tharparkar district on Wednesday.

According to details incident occurred in village Jam khan lound where a mother identified as Haseena w/o Kher Muhammad Lound ended her life by hanging herself at home.

Police handed over dead body of woman to heirs after completing legal requirements.