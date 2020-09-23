UrduPoint.com
Mother Commits Suicide Due To Poverty In Thaparkar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 06:55 PM

Mother commits suicide due to poverty in Thaparkar

A mother of seven children committed suicide due to poverty in Tharparkar district on Wednesday

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :A mother of seven children committed suicide due to poverty in Tharparkar district on Wednesday.

According to details incident occurred in village Jam khan lound where a mother identified as Haseena w/o Kher Muhammad Lound ended her life by hanging herself at home.

Police handed over dead body of woman to heirs after completing legal requirements.

