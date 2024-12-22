Mother, Daughter Critical After Cylinder Blast In Hafizabad
Faizan Hashmi Published December 22, 2024 | 02:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2024) A powerful cylinder blast tore through a house near Sukheke Mandi in Hafizabad on Sunday afternoon, leaving a mother and her daughter with severe burn injuries.
According to rescue sources , the powerful blast occurred when a gas cylinder exploded in the house, engulfing the mother and daughter in flames, private news channel reported.
Rescue teams and emergency services rushed to the scene and victims were rushed to a nearby hospital.
The authority have launched an investigation into the cause of the blast, which is believed to have been triggered by a gas leak.
