Mother, daughter die as roof of room collapsed

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2020 ) :Two women were killed and two other persons received injuries when roof of a house room collapsed in Kohat on Saturday morning.

The incident took place when roof of a room of residential compound collapsed in refugees camp at Ghamkol area of Kohat.

As result, a mother and her daughter buried under its debris while two others of the same family were injured, a private news channel reported while quoting the rescue sources as saying.