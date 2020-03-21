UrduPoint.com
Mother, Daughter Die As Roof Of Room Collapsed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 21st March 2020 | 01:06 PM

Mother, daughter die as roof of room collapsed

Two women were killed and two other persons received injuries when roof of a house room collapsed in Kohat on Saturday morning

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2020 ) :Two women were killed and two other persons received injuries when roof of a house room collapsed in Kohat on Saturday morning.

The incident took place when roof of a room of residential compound collapsed in refugees camp at Ghamkol area of Kohat.

As result, a mother and her daughter buried under its debris while two others of the same family were injured, a private news channel reported while quoting the rescue sources as saying.

