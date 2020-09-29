Mother, daughter die in fire incident

MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :A woman and her daughter were killed when fire erupted in a house in Mayaar area of Mardan district on Tuesday morning.

According to Rescue 1122, the fire brigade and ambulances reached the site and doused the fire.

Rescue 1122 officials said that two bodies were recovered from a room after the fire was extinguished.

The bodies were later identified as the mother and daughter who were trapped in the room as the fire blocked the exit door.

The bodies were later shifted to DHQ hospital Mardan.