Mother, daughter die inexplicably in Nowshera

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) A mother died In Akora Khattak tehsil of Nowshera district on Wednesday when the dead body of her five-year-old daughter was brought from the hospital to home.

Police said the condition of 5-year-old Noor deteriorated after taking breakfast with her mother before going to school.

The girl was rushed towards the hospital; however, she breathed her last on the way to the hospital. The body of the little girl when brought back home, her mother also fell on the ground and died.

To ascertain the real cause behind the deaths of both, their bodies were taken to hospital for a post-mortem. Police said investigation into the incident would be carried out once the post-mortem report is received.