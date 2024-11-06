Mother, Daughter Die Inexplicably In Nowshera
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 06, 2024 | 05:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) A mother died In Akora Khattak tehsil of Nowshera district on Wednesday when the dead body of her five-year-old daughter was brought from the hospital to home.
Police said the condition of 5-year-old Noor deteriorated after taking breakfast with her mother before going to school.
The girl was rushed towards the hospital; however, she breathed her last on the way to the hospital. The body of the little girl when brought back home, her mother also fell on the ground and died.
To ascertain the real cause behind the deaths of both, their bodies were taken to hospital for a post-mortem. Police said investigation into the incident would be carried out once the post-mortem report is received.
Recent Stories
Actress Reema casts her vote in the US 2024 election
Strong bullish trend continues in PSX
Salman Bhojani wins Texas State Assembly election unopposed
Realme Announces Price Cuts for C63 and C53 Models in Pakistan: Premium Quality, ..
Pakistan Navy Ship Zulfiquar Visits Port Djibouti During Deployment on Regional ..
Participants of 26th national security workshop visited naval headquarters islam ..
Spark 30C | The Ultimate Durable Smartphone
Donald Trump promises to end wars in Victory Speech
Pakistan likely to make two changes in squad ahead 2nd ODI against Australia
DISCOs file petition with NEPRA to recover Rs8.71b from consumers
Donald Trump beats Kamala Harris, becomes US president for second time
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 November 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
K2 Gamer, Peace E-Sports Championship 2024 concludes with exceptional talent display in Nowshera50 seconds ago
-
9 dead, 1,348 injured in Punjab road accidents57 seconds ago
-
PU VC stresses wise use of social media to avoid fake news1 minute ago
-
CM announces livestock card for farmers from Dec 151 minute ago
-
NSU, FUI collaborate on self-reliance in medical tech11 minutes ago
-
11 direct hooks removed during action against power thieves in DI Khan11 minutes ago
-
8 drug dealers arrested, over 7 kg drugs seized11 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 123,900 cusecs water11 minutes ago
-
Maritime sector facilitates imports of 430,000 metric tons used clothing in FY 2023-2024: Minister11 minutes ago
-
APHC-AJK pays rich tributes to victims of Jammu massacre21 minutes ago
-
ICT admin bans wall chalking, arrests 16 violators21 minutes ago
-
DC visits IUB to review under-construction projects21 minutes ago