Mother, daughter die of electrocution

(@FahadShabbir)

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2021 ) :A woman and her daughter were electrocuted to death, in the limits of Kot Radha Kishan police station.

Police said on Sunday that Khawar Bibi and her daughter Ayesha BIbi were cleaning floor of their house in Chak-54 when they received severe electric shock after a fault in the wiring turned the water a magnetic field. Both mother and daughter died on the spot.

Police were investigating.